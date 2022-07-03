Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.60. 143,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

