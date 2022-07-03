Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 10,074 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 195.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.74. 3,941,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,185. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

