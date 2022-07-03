Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:SLI remained flat at $$4.24 during trading hours on Friday. 786,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

