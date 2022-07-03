Nerva (XNV) One Day Volume Hits $14.00

Nerva (XNV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Nerva has a market cap of $85,184.62 and $14.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00154964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00623718 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,250.54 or 0.99973684 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

