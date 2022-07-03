New Century Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New Century Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Shares of TER stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.80. 1,965,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

