New Century Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New Century Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up about 2.0% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after buying an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after buying an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

