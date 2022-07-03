New Century Advisors LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 1.3% of New Century Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.85.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.37 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

