New Century Advisors LLC Purchases 5,070 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.7% of New Century Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

