New Century Advisors LLC Purchases 6,350 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 942.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of EEMS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.57. 26,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,419. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.