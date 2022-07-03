New Century Advisors LLC Purchases 6,350 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 942.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.57. 26,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,419. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42.

