New Century Advisors LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after buying an additional 557,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,412,000 after acquiring an additional 365,237 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,525,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,243. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

