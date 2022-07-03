New Century Advisors LLC Purchases 8,340 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New Century Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $75.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.169 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

