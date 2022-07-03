Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 4.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.