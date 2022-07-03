Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.37 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and $4.25 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00743620 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

