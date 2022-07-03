NFT Art Finance (NFTART) One Day Volume Tops $717,141.00

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. NFT Art Finance has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $717,141.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Art Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00694647 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00086463 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016412 BTC.

NFT Art Finance Profile

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance

NFT Art Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Art Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Art Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Art Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Art Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Art Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.