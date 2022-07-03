NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NKE opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

