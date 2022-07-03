Nomura Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $25.80

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 2.46. NIO has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,552,000 after acquiring an additional 549,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,592,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NIO by 6,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

