Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Cut to 85.00

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4653 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

