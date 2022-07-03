Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE:NOG opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -34.39%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

