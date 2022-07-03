Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

