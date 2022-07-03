Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,511,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock remained flat at $$16.52 during trading hours on Friday. 14,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,023. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

