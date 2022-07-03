Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 153,791 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 113,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000.

Shares of NYSE JRS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 155,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,863. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

