Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NBB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 102,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,163. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 104,136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

