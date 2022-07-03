Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OVLY stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,206 shares of company stock worth $124,848. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

