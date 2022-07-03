OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OERLF remained flat at $$8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

OERLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

