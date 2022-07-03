Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in June

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.76. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,121 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 365 shares of company stock valued at $9,320. 16.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

