Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $206.10 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $206.10 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00085619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00265181 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.