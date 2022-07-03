Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $21,924.88 and approximately $36.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

