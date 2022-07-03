Opium (OPIUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $779,247.44

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $779,247.44 and $17,543.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00162740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00639618 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00087299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

