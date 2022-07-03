Oppenheimer Lowers Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,689,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,786.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 338,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

