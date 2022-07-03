Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $90.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

