Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ:OEG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 787,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,678. Orbital Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter.
About Orbital Energy Group (Get Rating)
Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.
