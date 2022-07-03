Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:OEG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 787,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,678. Orbital Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 436,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 527,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 149,705 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 227,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 159,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

