Origin Sport Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.39 million and $90,506.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00053366 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.