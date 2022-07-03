Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$2.20 target price on the stock.
Featured Articles
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.