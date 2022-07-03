Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock remained flat at $$5.47 on Friday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

