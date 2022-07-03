Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $7,102,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,029,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $58.18 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.