Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,763,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

