Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average of $236.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

