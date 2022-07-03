Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.91) to GBX 5,730 ($70.30) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,905.07.

NYSE:RIO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

