Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 48.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.06.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.