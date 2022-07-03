Parachute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,911.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Parachute has a total market cap of $290,558.62 and approximately $46,911.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

