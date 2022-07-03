Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,502,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.39 and a 200-day moving average of $390.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

