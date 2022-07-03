Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $32.58 Million in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 825,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,582,000. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF accounts for 8.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 15.44% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PALC. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

PALC stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $35.18. 91,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,018. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

