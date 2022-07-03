Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $32.58 Million in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 825,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,582,000. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF accounts for 8.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 15.44% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PALC. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.
PALC stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $35.18. 91,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,018. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.