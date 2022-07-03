Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 403 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,898,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,119,000 after buying an additional 138,728 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

