Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 7,577 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,351,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,663. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

