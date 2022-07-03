Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

