Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.77.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.