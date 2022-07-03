Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.77.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

