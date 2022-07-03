Pendle Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $326,152.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00694647 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00086463 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.