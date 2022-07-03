Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Acquired by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.17. 87,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,567. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $772.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

