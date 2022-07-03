Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $155.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 19.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

